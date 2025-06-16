Smoke and sparks erupted from the left wheel of Saudia Airlines flight SV 3112 carrying 250 Hajj pilgrims after it landed at Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport early Sunday, June 15. The aircraft, which had departed from Jeddah, experienced a hydraulic leak, causing the wheel assembly to overheat. The pilot promptly stopped the plane and alerted air traffic control, while the emergency response team quickly controlled the situation using foam and water within 20 minutes. All passengers and crew were safely disembarked with no injuries reported. A video of the incident showing smoke billowing from the wheels went viral on social media. Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Government Constitutes High-Level Committee To Probe Air India Flight AI171 Crash and Review SOPs.

Smoke from Saudia Airlines Flight Sparks Panic on Landing in Lucknow

On Sunday smoke was detected from the left side wheels of a Saudia aircraft that landed at #Lucknow airport from Jeddah. The Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting (ARFF) team swiftly responded, collaborating with the Saudia crew to contain the smoke and prevent aircraft damage. pic.twitter.com/ZfUndayhhi — Arvind Chauhan (@Arv_Ind_Chauhan) June 16, 2025

250 Hajj Pilgrims Safe After Saudia Airlines Landing Scare in Lucknow

उत्तर प्रदेश – लखनऊ एयरपोर्ट पर उतरे सऊदी अरबिया एयरलाइंस विमान के पहिए में धुआं उठा और चिंगारी निकली। फायर टीम ने पहुंचकर हालात कंट्रोल किए। इस विमान में 250 यात्री सवार थे। pic.twitter.com/BK8p69CxaG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)