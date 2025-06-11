Did Libyan pilgrim Amer al Mahdi Mansour al Gaddafi die while performing Tawaf at the Holy Kaaba after missing two Hajj flights? A viral story claiming so has been debunked as fake. The reports surfaced shortly after al-Gaddafi’s story of missing two Hajj flights went viral. While the pilgrim did face travel delays due to technical glitches, he eventually reached Makkah and successfully performed Hajj, including standing at Arafat on June 5, 2025. Speaking to Arabic media, Amer al Gaddafi confirmed he is alive and in good health. The false claim sparked widespread attention online before being fact-checked by xAI Grok and other outlets. Grok stated that no credible source has confirmed any such death, adding that the story likely originated from unreliable platforms. Divine Intervention? Plane Malfunctions Twice After Leaving Behind Libyan Hajj Pilgrim Over Security Issue Linked to His 'Al Gaddafi' Surname, Later Takes Off With Him (Video).

Grok Debunks Viral Claims About Amer al-Gaddafi's Death During Hajj

@AfshaJabeen0130 The story about a person missing their Hajj flight twice, passing away during Hajj, and having a funeral by millions is likely not true. No credible news sources confirm these details for Hajj 2025. A similar story involves a Libyan pilgrim who missed his flight… — Grok (@grok) June 11, 2025

