In a heartwarming incident, a Libyan man who wanted to perform Hajj went through an extraordinary journey. Amer Al Mahdi Mansour Gaddafi, a man from Libya, decided to perform Hajj this year. However, when he arrived at the airport, Gaddafi encountered a security problem with his passport, due to his "Al Gaddafi" surname. It must be noted that the "Al Gaddafi" is still flagged in some systems following Libya’s civil unrest. As Amer was delayed boarding the flight, the captain insisted on taking off without him. It is learned that the captain of the flight said that he could not wait until Gaddafi's passport problem was resolved. However, the Libyan man took a stand and said that he would leave the airport until he had gone to perform Hajj. Amid this, the plane took off without Amer Al Mahdi Mansour Gaddafi but returned after developing a technical failure. Once the failure was fixed, the plane took off again but encountered another failure, this time only to return for the second time. After this, the captain said that he wouldn't fly without Gaddafi. After the second emergency landing, the captain announced, "I swear I won’t fly again unless Amer is with us on this plane." After this, authorities quickly cleared Amer, who boarded the flight and departed without any technical failure. The story webt viral online with many interpreting the sign as divine intervention. Hajj 2025: First Batch of Indian Haj Pilgrims Receive Warm Welcome at Madina Airport in Saudi Arabia (See Pics).

Plane Malfunctions Twice After Leaving Behind Libyan Hajj Pilgrim

(عامر المهدي منصور القذافي) شاب ليبي قرر حج بيت الله وعند وصوله المطار واجه مشكلة أمنية في جواز السفر (بسبب اسم العائلة) فتأخر وأصر الكابتن على الإقلاع بدونه قائلاً بأنه لا يمكن الانتظار حتى يتم حل مشكلة الجواز... أمّا عامر فأصر بأنه لن يبرح المطار حتى يذهب للحج. أقلعت الطائرة… pic.twitter.com/RMSdVrr4rO — إياد الحمود (@Eyaaaad) May 23, 2025

