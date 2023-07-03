Renowned actor Harish Magon, celebrated for his contributions to classic films such as Gol Maal and Namak Halal, has passed away at the age of 76. The news of his demise was shared by the Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) on Twitter, expressing their condolences. While the exact cause of his death remains undisclosed, it is believed to be attributed to age-related illness. Magon, a graduate of FTII in Pune, gained recognition through his memorable performances in movies like Chupke Chupke, Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, and Shahenshah. His impact extended beyond the screen as he also operated the Harish Magon Acting Institute in Juhu. Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas Collaborate for the Fourth Time ‘To Create a Visual Spectacle’ (Watch Video).

