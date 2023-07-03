There have been reports doing rounds that Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas would be collaborating for a pan-India film. Here’s the official announcement on the collaboration of this ‘Dynamic Duo’. The popular actor and director duo have teamed for the fourth time and this time they would be creating a ‘visual spectacle’. The makers dropped a promo video of this film that is produced under the banners of Haarika & Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts. Allu Arjun To Star in Trivikram Srinivas’ First Pan-India Film – Reports.

Allu Arjun – Trivikram Movie

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)