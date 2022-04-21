Akshay Kumar recently issued a statement that he won't be continuing as a brand ambassador for a pan masala ad campaign, also featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn. He said he was hurt by the outrage over his involvement, and apologised to his fans for hurting them. However, in his statement, Akshay mentioned he had never endorsed tobacco products before being part of this campaign which slyly does so under the garb of 'elaichi'. Akshay Kumar Steps Down As Brand Ambassador Of Vimal Elaichi, Issues Apology And Says ‘Will Not Endorse Tobacco’.

View Akshay Kumar's tweet:

A Twitter user quickly pointed out that this part of the statement isn't completely true, by sharing an old ad of Akshay from his younger days where he was endorsing a cigarette brand! Maybe it is something the superstar forget, and till the controversial 'elaichi' ad happened, Akshay had been avoiding endorsing such products. Akshay Kumar Joins ‘Elaichi Universe’ After Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn And Others; Netizens Share Funny Memes And Jokes On Twitter.

Since it is an honest clarification, I'd wish there was honesty in the statement Akki sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/40g6GwcoWl — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) April 20, 2022

