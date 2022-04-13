After Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn and other Bollywood celebs, Akshay Kumar too has joined the ‘Elaichi Universe’. A new video of Vimal ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’ has been dropped online in which Devgn and Khan have been featured and one can also see silhouette of Kumar at the end. The actor’s association with the ‘Elaichi Universe’ has irked many leading to numerous memes and jokes on Twitter.

Akshay Kumar Joins ‘Elaichi Universe’

AHEM..AHEM

Akki Gets Labelled As A Hypocrite

Listen! ALL INDIA HEALTH & FITNESS EXPERT @akshaykumar's Views on Tobacco Advertisements, a Few Yrs Back 🤣 & Now He Has Joined The 'VIMAL UNIVERSE', Hypocrite Much @akshaykumar? Ab kya Vimal khaane se Bones aur Muscles Fit Hone lagenge 😭 pic.twitter.com/AiYTLJFH5l — YOGESH (@i_yogesh22) April 13, 2022

Fans Go Bonkers

Akshay kumar Charging Vimal Packet For his Upcoming Ad-: pic.twitter.com/wemmcPmThA — Pulkit🇮🇳❤️ (@pulkit5Dx) April 13, 2022

Sheer Disappointment

It's sad to hear that #AkshayKumar has also joined #Bollywood's favorite Vimal Universe le fans to Flop Akshay Kumar 👇 pic.twitter.com/3Gzs5BPbS5 — Ashutosh Sharma (@AshutosSharma25) April 13, 2022

'Vimalverse'

What Akkians Have To Say?

Akkians were saying we are proud of Akshay becoz he doesn't do cheap Vimal Ad's,and now Akshay Kumar has joined Vimal Universe 😭😭😂🤣😂 Ab kya kahoge 😭 Spy Universe ❎ Cop Universe ❎ Marvel Universe ❎ Vimal Universe ☑️ Mass 🔥🔥 https://t.co/te9HJslN9z — ՏԵɾɑղցҽɾ😈_#CSK𓃬💛⫷#KGF2_On_April•14⫸ (@ImStranger__) April 13, 2022

