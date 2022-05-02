Hema Malini has shared a lovely picture with husband, veteran actor Dharmendra on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. She’s not just being thankful for all these years of happiness, but even thankful that her husband, who was hospitalised due to muscle pull in the back, has been discharged from hospital and is back home. The veteran actress has thanked all the well-wishers for enquring about Dharmji’s health. Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Hospital, Shares A Video Message To All His Fans – WATCH.

Hema Malini And Dharmendra

Our wedding anniversary today❤️❤️ I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uAsb7Mc5AL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Dharmendra Health Update

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)