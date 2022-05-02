Hema Malini has shared a lovely picture with husband, veteran actor Dharmendra on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. She’s not just being thankful for all these years of happiness, but even thankful that her husband, who was hospitalised due to muscle pull in the back, has been discharged from hospital and is back home. The veteran actress has thanked all the well-wishers for enquring about Dharmji’s health. Dharmendra Health Update: Veteran Actor Discharged From Hospital, Shares A Video Message To All His Fans – WATCH.

Hema Malini And Dharmendra

Dharmendra Health Update

