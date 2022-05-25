After creating a wave in theatres, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria’s Heropanti 2 will be arriving on Amazon Prime Video. The stars made the announcement with a quirky video and revealed that the film will premiere on May 27. Heropanti 2 Box-Office: Tiger Shroff’s Film Picks Up Momentum; Sunday Collections Up by 40%.

Check Out The Video Below:

Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena 😤 pic.twitter.com/eXP92VXwyv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 25, 2022

