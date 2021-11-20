Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s film Hit – The First Case now has a release date. As the mystery thriller is all set to release at the cinema halls on May 20, next year. The makers of the film dropped the update on social media. Helmed by Sailesh Kolanu, Hit - The First Case is a Hindi remake of a Telugu movie of the same.

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)