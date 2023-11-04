Akshay Kumar-starrer Housefull 5 has been making noise since the time it was announced. Even though the starcast of the flick is yet to be officially announced, rumours had it that Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar are roped in for the comedy franchise at whopping price. Now today, the makers of Housefull 5 issued a statement and debunked the said reports mentioning that they will unveil the cast of the movie soon. Check it out. Housefull 5 Producer Sajid Nadiadwala Says Akshay Kumar’s Film Will Be Shot in the UK!

NGE Issues Statement:

There are many speculations doing rounds about the star cast in #Housefull5, we kindly request media houses to please refrain from making any premature announcements at this stage. We will officially announce the star cast soon.#SajidNadiadwala@WardaNadiadwala pic.twitter.com/JAmikWJNXx — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) November 4, 2023

KRK's Post on Housefull 5:

Producer #SajidNadiadwala signed Anil kapoor and Nana Patekar for #Houseful5. Anil fees is ₹11CR and Nana’s fees is ₹9CR. Akshay kumar is playing male lead, while Tarun Mansukhani is directing the Film. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) November 3, 2023

