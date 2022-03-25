Karan Johar is Adapting Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and Netizens are taking a jibe at what this adaptation will look like. One Twitter user said that the student in the film will arrive in a Ferrari now.

Check Out the Netizen's Reaction Below:

Entry in Ferrari Now!

Now the college students will land on Ferrari 😂 https://t.co/RPcBfmjT4Y — 🦋 ചാർലി 🦋 (@Charlie_d_q_2) March 25, 2022

First Day of College Be Like

First day of college: Arun arrives in campus in his private jet https://t.co/OkkfEeYmBu — Raunaq Mangottil (@RaunaqMangottil) March 25, 2022

Will Make It Like SOTY

Man they'll just make another Student Of The Year and spoil it for all of us! 😭#Hridayam https://t.co/fp77hVSHVY — SewTalks (@SwethaVeerabahu) March 25, 2022

