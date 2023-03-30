Hridayam, a coming-of-age romantic drama, is the 2022 released Malayalam film that starred Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead. As per latest reports, the film will now be remade in Hindi and it is said that Sidharth Malhotra will play the lead. However, there has been no official announcement made on Hridayam Hindi remake and its star cast. Hridayam Movie Review: Pranav Mohanlal Is Charming, Kalyani Priyadarshan Is Bubbly but Vineeth Sreenivasan’s Sappy Film Needed More ‘Darshana’!

Hridayam Hindi Remake

#SidharthMalhotra to star in Hindi remake of #Malayalam coming-of-age romantic drama #Hridayam, say sources; it is expected to be a treat for audiences, with stunning visuals, foot-tapping music, and a gripping storyline@SidMalhotra #remake #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/WjVCcl9qdC — HT City (@htcity) March 30, 2023

