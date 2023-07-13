Post the success of Hridayam, reportedly filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan will once again team up with Pranav Mohanlal for an interesting movie. The film will apparently also star Nivin Pauly as young Mammootty and Dhyan Sreenivasan as part of the cast. Not just this, as per reports, the premise of the flick is said to be based on Vineeth and Pranav's fathers Mohanlal and Sreenivasan's initial days in Chennai. However, an official announcement on this news is still awaited. Drishyam Combo Mohanlal and Director Jeethu Joseph Reunite for Aashirvaad Cinemas' 33rd Production!

Starcast of Vineeth Sreenivasan's Next:

Announcement coming..!! Pranav Mohanlal - Dhyan Srinivasan - Kalyani Priyadarshan... Nivin Pauly in a cameo role... Inspired early life of Lalettan - Sreenivasan in Chennai portraying Pranav & Dhyan respectively... pic.twitter.com/8ovrmKHkYt — AB George (@AbGeorge_) July 13, 2023

