Hrithik Roshan is a fitness freak, and he is giving us major fitness goals! Recently, the Fighter actor posted a picture on his social media account. No doubt this picture will motivate you to hit the gym right now. He captioned it as, "When you need to shred fast, nothing works better than vitamin D’hoop! Soak it in before the yellow turns blue." Fighter: Hrithik Roshan Wraps Third Schedule of His Film Co-Starring Deepika Padukone; Posts Video With Director Siddharth Anand and Crew - WATCH.

Check Out The Drool-Worthy Pic Of Hrithik Roshan Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hrithik Roshan (@hrithikroshan)

