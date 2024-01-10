Hrithik Roshan and Saba Aazad are one of the most popular couples of Bollywood in recent times. The Fighter star, who is celebrating his 50th birthday today, received special birthday wishes from his lady love, Saba Azad. The actress took to her Instagram and dropped an adorable video wishing her beau. In the video, Hrithik is seen holding Saba against the backdrop of a picturesque sky, creating a perfect setting. To add to the charm, the duo shares a romantic kiss, making it a beautiful celebration of Hrithik's special day. Saba captioned the adorable post, writing, "50 whirls around the sun and what a beautiful ride you’ve had, here’s to choosing love everyday the way you do for another 100. Happy birthday my Love. You are the light." Hrithik Roshan Turns 50! Cousin Pashmina Roshan Shares Unseen Pics on Insta to Wish Duggu Bhaiya on His Birthday (View Post).

Check Out Saba’s Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)

