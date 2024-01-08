Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has joined the Lakshadweep vs Maldives debate, echoing former cricketer Virender Sehwag's endorsement of India's stunning locales. Emphasising his personal experience in Lakshadweep and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bachchan hailed them as "astonishingly beautiful locations" with unparalleled underwater experiences. Amitabh Bachchan Steps out of Jalsa in Multi-Coloured Jacket, Meets and Greets Fans on Sunday (View Pics).

Check Amitabh Bachchan's X Post

Viru paji .. this is so relevant and in the right spirit of our land .. our own are the very best .. I have been to Lakshadweep and Andamans and they are such astonishingly beautiful locations .. stunning waters beaches and the underwater experience is simply unbelievable .. हम… https://t.co/NM400eJAbm — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 8, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)