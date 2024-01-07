As always, megastar Amitabh Bachchan stepped outside his house, Jalsa, on Sunday and greeted his fans. For his latest Sunday darshan, Big B opted for a vibrant look, donning a multicoloured jacket paired with beige pants and red glasses. Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Experience Watching Football Legends ‘Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappé, Neymar All Playing Together’ in Riyadh (Watch Video).

Take a look at the pictures from his customary Sunday meet-and-greet session with fans. Every Sunday, hundreds of fans gather outside Amitabh Bachchan's residence to catch a glimpse of the megastar. For over 40 years, the Sholay star has made sure to meet them.

Check Amitabh Bachchan's Photo From His Recent Sunday Fan Meet

Amitabh Bachchan Sunday Fan Meet (Photo Credits: ANI)

In his blog, he previously shared that he always takes off his shoes before meeting fans, describing it as a "devotion" for him to interact with his well-wishers. He wrote, "I do observe, though, that the numbers are in lesser magnitude, the enthusiasm has lessened, and the screams of joy now transferred to the mobile camera. This is more evident now, an indication that time has moved on and nothing lasts forever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B will be seen next in the sci-fi action thriller film Kalki 2898 AD, alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film is scheduled to release in January 2024. He also has a courtroom drama film Section 84 in the pipeline.