Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is known for her activeness on social media. She frequently shares sultry photos and alluring videos on Instagram, captivating fans with her exquisite beauty. Continuing this trend, the Tarla actress posted a video, on Friday, showcasing her alluring figure in black swimwear. Huma playfully posed for the camera by the pool, garnering reactions from fans and industry friends, including Sonakshi Sinha. Alongside the video, the actress captioned, “Flirting with the Sun.” On the professional front, Huma's latest appearance was in the ZEE5 film Tarla, a biopic portraying the life of the late food writer and chef Tarla Dalal. Huma Qureshi at Cannes 2019: The Actress’ Attempts Were a Mix of Everything That’s Good and Bad.

Huma Qureshi Is ‘Flirting With Sun’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

