Fashion designer and filmmaker Vikram Phadnis, who recently lost his father, hosted a prayer meet in Mumbai on August 17. The gathering saw several Bollywood personalities coming together to support him during this difficult phase. Among those present were Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Shweta Bachchan, Huma Qureshi and Farah Khan, along with other close friends and colleagues. Their presence reflected the strong bond and affection the industry shares with Phadnis, not only for his work as a designer and filmmaker but also as a friend. Known to be deeply attached to his father, whom he often credited as his biggest support system, Phadnis found comfort in the love and solidarity extended by his well-wishers from the film fraternity. Malaika Arora Shares First Statement After Her Father's Death.

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and Zoya Akhtar Attend Vikram Phadnis’ Father’s Prayer Meet – See Video

