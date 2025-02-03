Shefali Shah’s fearless and tenacious cop, DCP Vartika Chaturvedi IPS, returns for the third season of the critically acclaimed Netflix series Delhi Crime. Rajesh Tailang and Rasika Dugal also reprise their roles in new season, as ‘Madam Sir’ and her team take on a high-stakes mission to dismantle a human trafficking ring. This season introduces Huma Qureshi as the antagonist, and judging by the teaser, she plays a formidable politician with deep ties to the criminal network. Delhi Crime 2: Shefali Shah Shares Why She Loves Playing DCP Vartika Chaturvedi.

Watch Teaser of 'Delhi Crime' Season 3:

Open the case files. Madam Sir and the team are back! The Emmy award winning franchise returns with their toughest case yet. Delhi Crime: S3 is coming soon, only on Netflix!#DelhiCrimeS3#DelhiCrimeS3OnNetflix#NextOnNetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/R4pk1RLC6t — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) February 3, 2025

