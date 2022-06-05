The 2022 IIFA Awards, which was held in Abu Dhabi, honoured some of the finest works in Bollywood. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actress Award for her role in the film Mimi. She shared a post in which she mentioned, “It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi”. IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal And Kriti Sanon Win Top Acting Honours; Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah Wins Best Picture.

