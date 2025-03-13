Congress leader Tikaram Jully stirred controversy after calling Madhuri Dixit a “second-grade actor” and claiming her “time has passed.” Speaking at the Rajasthan Assembly, Jully criticised the IIFA 2025 awards in Jaipur, questioning the presence of top Bollywood stars and the event’s impact on tourism. When a member mentioned Madhuri Dixit, Jully remarked, “She was a big star in Dil and Beta, but not anymore.” His comments triggered backlash from fans and Bollywood circles, defending Dixit’s legendary status. The IIFA event featured stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rekha, Kareena Kapoor, and Kartik Aaryan. Jully’s remarks have since sparked a heated debate online, with many calling them disrespectful to the veteran actress. Sonu Nigam Slams IIFA 2025 for Snubbing Him in Best Male Singer Category, Claims They’re Answerable to ‘Rajasthani Bureaucracy’ (View Post).

Tikaram Jully on Madhuri Dixit

#WATCH | Jaipur | On IIFA, Congress MLA & LoP Rajasthan Assembly Tikaram Jully yesterday said, "Except for Shah Rukh Khan, no other big actor attended IIFA. What message do you want to give by calling just 5-7 actors? There are categories of actors based on their popularity. The… pic.twitter.com/FOPYLhKB3H — ANI (@ANI) March 13, 2025

