Abundantia Entertainment is all set to collaborate with Friday Film House for the remake of the Malayalam film #Home. Written and directed by Rojin Thomas, the movie was totally relatable. It highlighted how a father (Oliver Twist, played by Indrans) who wasn’t tech savvy was making attempts to reconnect with his children (played by Sreenath Bhasi and Naslen K Gafoor) who were completely immersed in the digital world. A story of a simple, middle-class family that had many heartwarming moments, tears of joy and much more. This story will now be presented in Hindi and it is all set to go on floors in 2022.

Malayalam Film #Home To Be Remade In Hindi

Delighted to announce that we have joined hands with @VijaybabuFFH #FridayFilmHouse to remake the critically-acclaimed Malayalam film, #Home in Hindi. Excited to collaborate with Friday Film House again after working together on the Hindi remake of the cult film #AngamalyDiaries pic.twitter.com/eoGJtOj1jR — Abundantia (@Abundantia_Ent) October 7, 2021

