British singer-songwriter and Grammy award nominee Chris Rea, best known for his song "Driving Home for Christmas", died on Monday, December 22, 2025. He was 74 at the time of his passing. According to the BBC, the music icon's death was confirmed by a family spokesperson. "It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chris. He passed away peacefully in the hospital earlier today following a short illness, surrounded by his family", the spokesperson was quoted as saying. Chris Rea's 1986 release "Driving Home for Christmas" was a big hit and became a festive season favourite. The singer is survived by his wife and two children. Sreenivasan Dies: Sharp Satirist, Who Redefined Malayalam Cinema, Passes Away at 69 After Age-Related Health Complications.

