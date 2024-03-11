Alia Bhatt's recent appearance at the 2024 Forbes event garnered praise for her poised demeanour and articulate speech, with many commending her newfound maturity. However, controversy arose when allegations surfaced online, suggesting that a statement made by Alia during the event had been copied from a past speech by Rihanna. In the video, Alia responded to a question about her diverse choice of projects by expressing her tendency to get easily bored and her inclination towards exploring new ventures. Subsequently, an Instagram user drew attention to a video of Rihanna delivering a similar response, sparking debate about the originality of Alia's remarks. Rihanna's Cheeky Response to Fan's Joke About Her Heavy Luggage Arrival at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities in Jamnagar Is Unmissable!.

Watch Rihanna and Alia Bhatt's Answer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollywood Garima Kumar (@bollywoodgarimakumar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)