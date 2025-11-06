A contest in which the La Liga champions were expected to rout their opponents, Club Brugge held their own against Barcelona at home in their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match. Nicolo Tresoldi provided the hosts with an early lead, scoring in the 6th minute, to which Ferran Torres responded with a leveller for Barca in the 8th minute. Carlos Forbs came into the action and scored the second goal for Club Brugge, handing his side a 2-0 lead. Barcelona found it tough to get past the defences at Jan Breydel Stadium, but Lamine Yamal managed to get one past Brugge's goalkeeper and level the score again. Forbs replied soon for the hosts, hitting a brace, and putting Brugge back into the lead in the 63rd minute. However, it was an own goal from Christos Tzolis in the 77th minute that saw Blaugrana draw level the scoreline. Despite best efforts in the final phase, both teams ended their UCL contest in a 3-3 draw. UCL 2025–26 Results: Arsenal, Bayern Munich Stay Perfect, Liverpool Beat Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League.

Club Brugge Holds Barcelona To A Draw

A draw in Belgium. pic.twitter.com/v0qvvdYW0m — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 5, 2025

