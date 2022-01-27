Ever since Jacqueline Fernandez's photo with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral on social media, the actress had been away from posting anything online. She had issued a statement asking everyone to not circulate any images and not to invade her privacy. Days after the incident, the actress made a comeback on Instagram with a Republic Day post. She posted a picture of her in traditional wear and was looking quite beautiful in it.

Take A Look At The Photo Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)