Disha Patani recently set Instagram ablaze with her stunning beach look, radiating freshness like a daisy in a vibrant printed bikini. Her sun-kissed glow and toned physique captivated fans. As soon as she shared the pictures, Jacqueline Fernandez commented, "Forget about it, we have another month of shoot left.' Disha Patani Makes Glamorous Appearance in Floral Bustier Top With Shimmery Thigh-High Slit Skirt and Braided Hairdo at an Event (View Pics). Disha Patani's IG Pics View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)