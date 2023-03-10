A six-second clip allegedly from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Jawan had somehow leaked on internet. The sequence feature the superstar taking down a baddie with what looks to be a belt, and with a cigarette in his mouth. SRK's production company Red Chillies Entertainment kept taking down the videos, but new ones keep coming up. So his fanclubs have asked their compadres to not leak and share any such video. Jawan: Alleged Six-Second Leaked Scene From Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee Film Goes Viral; Fans Excited to See SRK Back in Action.

Check Out Their Posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SRK WARRIORS (@teamsrkwarriors)

Another...

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan Universe (@srkuniverse)

