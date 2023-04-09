Abhishek Bachchan took to social media today (April 9) and wished his 'ma' on her birthday with quite an emotional post. The 'Refugee' actor shared an old and blurry picture from the music launch of his debut movie while wishing Jayaji on her birthday. The photo sees the mother-son duo smiling and happily looking at each other. Awww!!! Jaya Bachchan Birthday Special: From Abhimaan to Chupke Chupke, 5 Notable Works of the Legendary Actress!

Abhishek Bachchan Wishes Jaya Bachchan:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)