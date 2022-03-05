Nagraj Manjule's directorial Jhund which stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru in major roles released in theatres on March 4. Now, the opening day collection of the film is out and it's dull to say the least. As the sports drama has minted Rs 1.50 crore on day one at the box office. Jhund Review: Amitabh Bachchan’s Sports Biopic by Nagraj Manjule Tagged as a ‘Film From the Heart’ by Critics.

Jhund Box Office:

#Jhund Fri ₹ 1.50 cr… With glowing word of mouth, the film needs miraculous growth on Day 2 and 3 to cover lost ground. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/fYigJ5RPw4 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2022

