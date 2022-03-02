Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru is all set to open in cinemas on March 4. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, the sports biopic is based on life of the Slum Soccer NGO founder and a retired sports teacher, Vijay Barse. The synopsis of the movie reads, "Based on the life of Vijay Barse , a retired sports teacher who founded an NGO called Slum Soccer. He managed to rehabilitate street kids by keeping them off drugs and crime by turning them into soccer players and building a whole team." Jhund Trailer: Amitabh Bachchan Aims To Transform Slum Kids Into A Disciplined Soccer Players (Watch Video).

Having said that, just two days ahead of the film's release, early reviews of Jhund are out and its tagged as a film from the heart with positive reactions from the critics. We believe, the flick is going to do quite good on the box office as we will see Big B on silver screens after a long time. Jhund Movie Review: Amitabh Bachchan Leads The Pack All The Way In Nagraj Manjule's Cinematic Treat!

Check out what critics have to say about the film:

TOI: "There’s a pink-and-white wall, with iron fencing in most parts. It has a gate, which is locked and is being guarded to bar people from the adjacent slum to cross over to the other side where the educated and wealthy families dwell. That image, metaphorically, indicates the zone that this film is venturing into. It’s underlined further with the closing visual of the film, where an airplane is seen flying right above the hutments of Mumbai’s slum area."

Pinkvilla: "It is from here that Manjule begins to develop this sporting world with coach Vijay Borade and his "Jhund" as everyone else calls them. Spanning across almost 3 hours, Jhund's first half simply flies by with a gripping narrative that is infused by comic punch lines and hilarious dialogues delivered masterfully by these new actors. As football keeps them busy, coach Borade slowly and steadily notices a change in their patterns as the sport brings them together."

Hindustan Times: "However, there's inconsistency in the film's pre and post-interval narrative. While the first half is tight and keeps you intrigued for most part, the second half just falls all over the place as the social drama part takes over. Thankfully, it's not laced with multiple monologues from the protagonist. Even the humour that was quite organically peppered in first half, suddenly vanishes in the second, as focus shifts to issues like class divide, poverty, women's education, gender disparity et al." Jhund Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need to Know About Amitabh Bachchan’s Sports Film!

Watch Jhund Trailer:

Koimoi: "Jhund does take a dip at the beginning of the second half. The narrative shifts gaze from one slum to many and the base shakes a bit. What was till now compact, is suddenly wide and you aren’t ready for it. A court monologue also feels a bit underdone."

The Indian Express: "The plot is riddled with too many sudden changes of heart. A lone Muslim family is bunged in, to be held up as an example: the man who is a long-time nasty — to his wife and his daughters– comes all over repentant. The police which have been ultra-violent, becomes a facilitator. Borade’s grown son, resentment writ large over his face because of his father’s single-minded involvement with the ‘basti’ kids, leaps over a new leaf."

So, after reading the reviews are you planning to watch Jhund at the theatres near you? Tell us your thoughts in the comment section below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2022 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).