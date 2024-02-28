After the immense success of both Jolly LLB and Jolly LLB 2, lead actors of the movies Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi are now gearing up for the third installment of the popular courtroom comedy. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Akshay and Arshad will be reprising their iconic characters in the upcoming Jolly LLB 3, directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film will reportedly go on the floor this year and will arrive on the big screens in 2025. According to the source, "Both Akshay and Arshad have allotted their dates for Jolly LLB 3 from May and are excited to embark on this journey together". Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Song 'Mast Malang Jhoom': Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff Party Track Reminds Fans of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's 'Naatu Naatu' (Watch Video).

Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi in Jolly LLB 3:

