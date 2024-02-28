Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' unveiled the second track titled 'Mast Malang Jhoom'.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles.

On Wednesday, Zee Music Company took to Instagram and treated fans to the full song video and captioned it, "Energy- MAST. Beats- MALANG. Groove- JHOOM. It's time to dance to the beats of Mast Malang Jhoom!#MastMalangJhoom Song out now."

In the party tack, Akshay and Tiger are seen performing their energetic dance moves.

Sonakshi Sinha also seen shaking the leg with Akshay and Tiger.

The song sung by Vishal Mishra, Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi. Composed by Vishal Mishra and energetic lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

As soon as the song was released, fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "Amazing Jodi with superb song in Bollywood History."

Another user commented, "This vibe is amazing."

"What moves," another comment read.

Some users song reminded of film RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song.

The comment read, "Naatu naatu."

Recently, the makers of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' dropped the title track of the film.

Taking to X, Akshay shared the song and wrote, "Tere peeche tera yaar khada".

The music video shows Tiger and Akshay dancing together in khaki green outfits.Shot against the beautiful backdrop of Jerash's Roman theatre in Abu Dhabi, the song is a visual treat for the fans. Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's on-screen bromance dominates, exuding irrepressible charm.

The song is entirely different from the title track of the hit 1998 film, borrowing only the 'bade to bade miyan, chote miyan subhanallah' phrase from the original song. It is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar and sung by Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics are by Irshad Kamil.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2024. (ANI)

