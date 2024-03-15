Director Devashish Makhija, in a recent interview, talked about the financial crisis after the commercial failure of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Joram. In conversation with Pranav Chokhani, the filmmaker revealed the industry's harsh realities. He revealed that despite working for over two decades, he hadn't earned a profit from any of his projects. He added how the box office failure of his film, Joram, pushed him into bankruptcy, where he's unable to even pay rent for his house. “I am over 40 years old, and I cannot even afford to buy a bicycle,” he said. Joram Review: Critics Praise Manoj Bajpayee’s Stellar Performance, Call Devashish Makhija’s Film a 'Gripping Slow Paced Survival Drama'.

Watch Devashish Makhija's Full Interview Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)