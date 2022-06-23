Early reviews of Jugjugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor are out! The Raj Mehta directorial which is supposed to release at the theatres on June 24 has impressed the critics who've watched the special screening of the flick. As they've termed the film as a complete entertainer. Check it out. Jugjugg Jeeyo Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s Film!

Woah!

Wow!

Review - #JugJuggJeeyo 4*/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ A complete family Entertaining film. Rides on Comedy,hilarious moments, outstanding back to back comic sequences, excellent performance by entire starcast & MOST IMPORTANT E M O T I O N S its a well made beautiful film. #JugJuggJeeyoReview pic.twitter.com/uJX4GSsQr6 — Rohit Jaiswal (@rohitjswl01) June 22, 2022

JJJ's Verdict:

Through the narrative, you feel for #VarunDhawan's character, and he showcases the varied emotions - from anger, frustration, innocence to helplessness with perfect. #KiaraAdvani delivers what can be termed her career best act till date. #JugJuggJeeyo — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) June 22, 2022

#JugJuggJeeyo ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Nice! JJJ is the BEST FAMILY ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR.. Screenplay is thoroughly entertaining with excellent blend of humor & emotions. Director @raj_a_mehta deals with sensitive subject like divorce compellingly.This one is set to be a WINNER at the Box Office. pic.twitter.com/tfZzNYg4ib — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 22, 2022

