Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor today (June 14) were seen promoting their upcoming film Jugjugg Jeeyo in quite a unique way. As the trio were spotted travelling via Mumbai's Metro train. Well, that's not it, as in the viral clip, we also get to see Varun-Kiara gorging on vada pavs while in train. A great strategy to promote the movie. Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor Promise the Biggest Family Entertainer of the Year (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

