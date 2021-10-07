Before COVID-19 pandemic hit, the way every festival used to be celebrated was different. In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid public gatherings to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, the celebrations have come to a halt temporarily. But that doesn't stop people from posting wishes on social media. Be it the commoners or celebs, all are exchanging heartfelt wishes on social media platforms on this auspicious occasion. Bollywood actress Kajol has wished everyone a ‘fun-filled and safe Navratri’.

Kajol Wishes Everyone On Navratri:

May Maa durga bestow us with her blessings this Navratri.✨ Have a fun-filled and safe Navratri. 🙏🏼#Navratri pic.twitter.com/MMXfQXNnIA — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)