Kangana Ranaut is currently basking in the success of her new film, Tejas. In a new interview with IMDb, the actor has revealed that she is scheduled to star in three more projects in the future, one of which is with Vijay Sethupathi. She has also confirmed her return in Tanu Weds Manu 3 and a film called Noti Binodini. Kangana Ranaut won hearts with her performance in Tanu Weds Manu (2011) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015). The actor has now confirmed a Part 3, but she did not reveal any more details about the film. Tejas Review: Netizens Shower Praise on Kangana Ranaut’s Aerial Thriller, Hail It As ‘Simply Brilliant’ and ’Brimming With Patriotism'.

Check Out Kangana Ranaut's Video Here:

With Tejas ready to take off, here's ⁦@KanganaTeam⁩ recounting her best performance, her favourite movies, and all that's in store for her next, exclusively in this episode of IMDb's Burning Questions 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lPZbRaQui5 — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) October 26, 2023

