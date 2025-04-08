Kangana Ranaut, a BJP MP from Mandi, launched a strong attack on the Congress-led state Himachal Pradesh government, criticising its focus on trivial issues. She claimed that while the state is sinking into debt, local agencies are wasting time investigating samosas. Ranaut said she received an inflated electricity bill of INR 1 lakh for her Manali residence, where she doesn't even live. She also expressed concern over the state’s condition, saying, "While PM Modi’s wave is sweeping across the country, Himachal Pradesh’s agencies are investigating samosas. It’s shameful, and we must work to steer our state towards progress." Himachal: BJP's Jai Ram Thakur Slams Congress Govt over Bus Fare Hike.

Kangana Ranaut Hits Out at Congress-Led Himachal Pradesh Govt

