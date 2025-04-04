Manoj Kumar, the legendary Bollywood actor and director renowned for his patriotic films, passed away at the age of 87 on Friday (April 4). He breathed his last at Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. The cause of his death was identified as cardiogenic shock due to acute myocardial infarction, as per medical reports. As soon as the news came out, several Bollywood celebs, including Akshay Kuar, Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut, among others, mourned the actor's passing. Now, Salman Khan has posted a tribute for the late Manoj Kumar. Taking to his X (previously Twitter) handle, the Bollywood superstar wrote, "Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories…" Salman Khan, on the other hand, is grabbing headlines for his latest release, Sikandar. The action drama directed by AR Murugadoss garnered negative reviews despite making a grand opening at the box office. RIP Manoj Kumar: Did You Know ‘Bharat Kumar’s Last On-Screen Role Was in an Akshay Kumar Film?.

Salman Khan’s Post on Manoj Kumar’s Demise

Manoj Kumar Ji… a true legend. Thank you for the unforgettable films and memories… — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 4, 2025

