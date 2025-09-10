Punjabi music sensation Karan Aujla turned dance coach for American comedian and host Jimmy Fallon, giving him a lively dose of bhangra moves. Rolling Loud India 2025: Karan Aujla, Wiz Khalifa, Central Cee to Headline Global Hip-Hop Festival's Debut in Mumbai.

Karan will be seen as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the official Instagram handle of the show shared a collaborative post featuring a fun dance tutorial video of the two stars.

Jimmy Fallon Tries Punjabi Bhangra With Karan Aujla in Fun Dance Clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

In the clip, Fallon warmly greets Karan, saying, “I can't believe this. How are you?” to which Karan replies, “Yeah, that's what I'm talking about. Good to see you.”

Fallon then thanks him for coming on the show, prompting Karan to compliment the host: “You’re looking good.” Fallon responds, “Look at you, you look fantastic. I wish I looked like this.”

Karan soon shifts the energy by offering to teach Fallon a bhangra step. A slightly hesitant Fallon admits he’s “not ready for this,” but Karan encourages him, saying, “It’s easy, it’s easy.”

The two break into bhangra as music plays, with Fallon gamely following along. Wrapping it up, Fallon says, “Let’s go, man. That’s what I’m talking about!”

For the caption, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon makers wrote: “@karanaujla teaches Jimmy some bhangra! #KaranOnFallon #FallonTonight”.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon show premiered on February 17, 2014. It is the seventh incarnation of NBC's long-running Tonight Show franchise, with Fallon serving as the sixth host.

Aujla started as a songwriter for Jassi Gill's Range, from his album Replay. He worked as a songwriter for various other artists including Deep Jandu and Elly Mangat.

In 2016, he released his debut song Property of Punjab as a lead artist, and started featuring as guest artist in songs.

He came into limelight with his tracks like Yaarian Ch Fikk, Unity, Alcohol 2, and Lafaafe; subsequently he achieved mainstream popularity in 2018 with Don't Worry, his first song to enter the UK Asian chart. Karan Aujla Drops His New P-POP Culture Album.

In 2020, his singles Jhanjar, Red Eyes and Kya Baat Aa entered top 10 in the chart, while So Far entered top 5.

