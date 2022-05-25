Farah Khan took to Instagram to wish birthday boy Karan Johar on his 50th birthday. In her quirky style, she posted a video with the filmmaker posing inside his vast walk-in wardrobe. “Do you want to come out of your closet," she asks him in this fun video. Farah Khan Treats Fans With An Unseen Picture From 2001 Featuring Karan Johar In Non-Designer Clothes And Aishwarya Rai In Sindoor.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)