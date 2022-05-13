Farah Khan has got one of the best treats for her fans with a Flashback Friday post on Instagram. The choreographer-director shared an unseen picture from 2001 that features Karan Johar in non-designer clothes, Rani Mukerji, Farhan Akhtar, Sajid Khan and Aishwarya Rai in sindoor. She has even explained why Ash is seen in sindoor. This post is just unmissable! Farah Khan Tells Chunky Panday ‘Apni Beti Ko Sambhal Phele’ As He Jokes About The Filmmaker’s ‘Overacting’ In Ananya Panday’s Video Post.

Farah Khan’s Flashback Friday Post

