There's no one like Kareena Kapoor Khan! Why we say this? Well, as Bebo was seen exuding elegant vibes at Jio World Plaza launch event in Mumbai in dazzling co-ord set. In a video shared by paparazzo, Kareena was seen entering the launch venue and was seen greeting Mukesh and Isha Ambani by hugging them. The diva attended the event sans Saif Ali Khan and made an impression with her super shiny couture. Have a look! Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Family Picture From Halloween Celebrations, Reveals Taimur's Spooky Look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at Jio World Plaza Launch:

