Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon's movie Crew was released in cinemas yesterday, winning immense love from fans. Before the release, Kareena took a family trip to Tanzania, sharing delightful photos on Instagram. In one, she rides a jeep through the jungle with little Jeh on her lap. Her caption expresses excitement for Crew and gratitude for the love. Fans couldn't contain their joy, flooding the comments with adoration. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Checking if you all are watching Crew ❤️ I cannot contain my excitement... blushing and gushing with all the love. Love you all.” Crew Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's Heist Comedy Gets Positive Response From Critics.

Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Post

