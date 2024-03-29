The highly anticipated film Crew, starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, has finally arrived in theatres. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the movie follows three friends (diligent cabin crew for Kohinoor Airlines) whose peaceful lives get disrupted by a sinister plot. Now trapped in a relentless struggle, they must fight for their freedom. With a well-executed promotional campaign, Crew has generated high expectations. Early reviews of the film suggest it's hit among critics, with performances of the actresses being lauded. Check out Crew's review roundup below. Crew: Ila Arun Criticises 'Choli Ke Peeche' Remix in Kareena Kapoor Khan's Film, Says 'I'm Dumbfounded'.

TOI: "While all three bring their A game, Tabu and Kareena exude bonafide movie star energy to show how it’s done. Bebo oozes oomph and substance as a hustler who conceals her loneliness. Torn between responsibilities and desires, Tabu is terrific. The two are electrifying on screen with characters distinctly written for each. The two even crack age related jokes that we are sure they resonate with. Kriti seems like a third wheeler here but has great chemistry with Diljit."

News18: "Crew is a stunning film to look at. Tabu, Kareena and Kriti look drop dead gorgeous and kudos to the costume department for the same! The women involved with putting the film together – co-producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor and co-writer Nidhi Mehra deserve applause. Because womanhood in Crew is never used as a device to push out loaded statements on modern-day feminism even while portraying women as ambitious and unapologetic beings and celebrating sisterhood. The protagonists are flawed and relatable but not undesirable." Crew Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon’s Film.

Watch Crew Trailer:

The National News: "Crew is an easy, breezy film. Sure, it’s not the perfect movie – the humour doesn’t always work and the heist is very basic, but it is still a fun watch. The three protagonists are likeable, and the motive behind their quirky criminal escapades make this film worth watching on the big screen."

Scroll.in: "Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are eminently watchable individually and together. They have so much lived-in chemistry between them that they even manage to sell a silly, barely plausible plan to give Vijay Walia his just desserts."

