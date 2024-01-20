Karisma Kapoor has served major fashion goals over the years. The Bollywood actress is hailed as the undisputed queen of '90s fashion. The throwback picture shared by her on Instagram serves as a reminder of her fashion-forward legacy. The picture captured by ace photographer Avinash Gowariker for the photoshoot of a renowned magazine features Karisma in blue jeans paired with white shirt, black tie with colourful circle imprints and a black oversized jacket. While sharing this throwback photo on Instagram, the stunning actress write, “Oversized was always my thing”. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor Step Out in Style for Lunch With Parents Randhir and Babita (Watch Video).

Karisma Kapoor In The '90s

