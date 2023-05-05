On May 5, Kartik Aaryan took to his social media and celebrated his mother for battling cancer. Penning a long note, the actor talked about how it was her mom's 'willpower, resilience and never give up attitude' which led her free from the deadly disease. "We turned to the Bigger C- ‘Courage’ and marched with all our might and won the dark but destined to win war," a part of Aaryan's inspiring post reads. Kartik Aaryan Remembers the Time When Her Mother Battled Cancer, Says ‘The Journey Has Been Arduous’ (Watch Video).

Kartik Aaryan on His Mother Surviving Cancer:

Some time ago during this month the Big C - ‘Cancer’ sneakily crept in and tried to rattle the lives of our family ! We were frazzled and helpless beyond despair! But thanks to the willpower, resilience and never give up attitude of this fierce soldier - My Mom, we turned to… pic.twitter.com/lIM25YDpA6 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) May 5, 2023

